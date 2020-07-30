Sign in to add and modify your software
With the Lunch & Supper mobile app, ordering food for takeout has never been easier. Scroll through our easy-to-navigate menu, select the dishes that strike your fancy, specify any special instructions, submit your payment information securely - and then sit back! A push notification will alert you when your order will be ready. Your ideal meal is just a few taps away. Download the Lunch & Supper app free for Android today.