Disclaimer: Lugo only works with Apple Music, Spotify support coming soon!

Ever wonder if someone else in the world is doing the exact same thing you're doing at this very moment? Like, if you just pressed play on that catchy song "Just Dance," what are the odds that someone else across the globe did too?

It's a pretty thing to think about and now Lugo is giving us a visual of this phenomenon in action. We are celebrating the way music unites us all with a new project, dubbed Lugo, which visualizes simultaneous music listening worldwide. Look forward to being able to chat with those listening to the same song as you in the near future.