LuckyBoy & PrettyGirl for iOS

Do you like games of fire and water?

This game is made for you. The game belongs to the adventure genre, teamwork, puzzle solving, find the way in the light maze.

Once upon a time, in a peaceful village, quiet. There is a very honest boy named Jim. He is known as "LuckyBoy" when mated to Marry, "PrettyGirl" and the most gentle village. They always wrap tangerines, hand in hand like the picture with the ball. Whenever I see this person, I see the other person go. Their love makes people around the region also want, desire. Suddenly one day, a sorceress appeared with supernatural magic, she did not believe in love, she did not believe there is love can not be divided. With her magic, she turns Jim into fireboy and Marry into watergirl so they can not be together, can not exchange love.

According to the village elders, somewhere in the light maze is the white water that is illuminated by glittering golden rays. If they drink the water drops all the sorcery. So Jim's "LuckyBoy" and Marry "PrettyGirl" started the journey.

In the game, you have to control two characters to stop melting, you have to control "LuckBoy" Jim to avoid the blue water and "PrettyGirl" Marry must avoid the red fire, as both must avoid the dress black mottle.

Clever use of ladders, levers, pulleys, mirrors and lighting to open the path for the couple.

Don't waste your time and get started your journey now. The challenges are waiting for you.

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

