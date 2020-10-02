Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Lucky Toss 3D - Toss & Win Big for iOS

By Smillage Free

Developer's Description

By Smillage

Aim, throw... And claim awesome rewards!

Lucky Toss brings you carnival fun! Play the best Ring Toss game today!

If you like Ring Toss or other toss games, you will love Lucky Toss: one of the most fun and addicting casual games ever.

How to Play

- Control the ring with your dominant finger.

- Aim for your rewards

- Toss the ring.

- Fling the ring out towards the bottles and let go.

Lucky Toss offers different kinds of rewards. After collecting enough puzzles and coins, you can have all the rewards immediately.

Feature

- Various rewards.

- One tap and easy control.

- Beautiful graphics and animation.

- Addictive gameplay.

- Awesome time killer game.

Download Lucky Toss and start your journey to success!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.6

General

Release October 2, 2020
Date Added October 2, 2020
Version 1.1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad (6th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (8th generation), iPad (8th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Thug Life Game

Free
Become the ultimate mafia boss.
iOS
Thug Life Game

Siri

Free
Get things done easily and faster.
iOS
Siri

Puppy Town

Free
Merge your puppies to earn money and build your puppy town.
iOS
Puppy Town

Bollywood Dialogues Stickers

$0.99
#1 Bollywood Dialogues Sticker.
iOS
Bollywood Dialogues Stickers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now