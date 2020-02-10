Lucky Star is a 100% FREE instant-win Game. We wish you good luck on our risk-free daily games!

We offer free scratchers and real winning experience to users.

The more you scratch, the more rewards you can win! Everyday is your lucky day!

Improve your skill and pass more gates. You have every reason to feel rewarded and gather all the joy in our game. We wish you have a lucky day.

This game does not cost any real money.

Playing this game does not imply future success in Real Money Gambling.

Google Inc. does not sponsor, nor in any way affiliated with Lucky Star and/or the sweepstakes prizes.