Lucky Lucky - Free To Play & Win for Android

By Lucky Money Team Free

Developer's Description

By Lucky Money Team

Lucky Lucky offers FREE scratcher, lotto, and raffle games with daily opportunities to win. Simply by scratching, entering raffles or picking up your lucky number, you have daily opportunities to earn rewards and have a lot of fun! Be Lucky~

Lucky Lucky Features:

SCRATCHER

Win by matching 3 winning symbols on the instant win scratch cards!

New scratch cards are available every two hours

Bonus scratch cards are available after you run out daily ones

LOTTO

Enter 6 numbers daily and win lotto rewards with any number match

Win the jackpot prize with all numbers match!

Enter the daily lotto and reveal the results at 7 pm PT for your chance to win!

RAFFLE

Enter cool raffle giveaways to win HUGE prizes!

Hourly raffle, daily raffle, weekly raffle, monthly raffle offered

Play Lucky Lucky for 5 minutes a day to test your luck and get lucky.

COMING SOON

Free spin, free class slot is coming soon

Lucky Lucky is becoming a lifestyle on mobile devices. We have 10,000 new winners every month and more & more players are joining us

Download Lucky Lucky and double your good luck now!

* This game does not cost any real money, 100% free to play and win.

* Playing this game does not imply future success in Real Money Gambling.

* Google Inc. does not sponsor, nor in any way affiliated with Lucky Lucky and/or the sweepstakes prizes.

If you have any questions, complaints, requests or comments, please contact us at: zq13012959@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.2

General

Release March 12, 2020
Date Added March 12, 2020
Version 1.4.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
