Sudoku is so two years ago! Welcome to the free puzzle game, Lucky Logic or short LULO, where you meet your old nemesis you always hoped to forget, math.

But no worries, you got this one. It only features numbers from 1 to 9 and has the most simplest arithmetic characters. You know them as plus and minus. Reading this, you passed the hardest part of this puzzle math game. Seriously.

Don't get the wrong idea. You still need your brain, but in a fun way.

All that's left is to relax and have some deserved time out. LULO, the chill math game with a touch of luck.

This puzzle math game was made by the indie game company Studio Budau and aims to combine simple logic and making math fun. Here's where the Gameplay and the luck part comes in. It's not another sudoku clone, but it still can give you the combined challenge of math and logic.

HOW TO LULO

LULO is meant to relax and challenge your math game in a chill-out-kind-of-way. That is why this puzzle math game goes on infinitely.

THE RESULT

It's the most basic math: The goal is to calculate the correct result. It's the big underlined number on the top. This number changes after some moves.

THE GAME-NUMBER

Dont be puzzled by all the math: The bottom number can be swiped in both directions. When released, the number flies upwards and calculates itself with the respective number above its current position. Like elementary math.

The Game-Number is the only element that can be moved. After every move, a new Game-Number is generated on its original position. This is the luck part.

PLUS AND MINUS

The slider with the calculation symbol below the Game-Number determines whether you calculate plus or minus. If it shows a plus, you add, when switched, the symbol changes to minus and you subtract. While on minus, the bottom number is subtracted from the upper one. Just... math, right?

LOWEST & HIGHEST NUMBER

In this puzzle math game, there are only numbers from 1 to 9. This means that the result also is never lower than 1 or higher than 9. For example: If you liked to calculate 2 + 8, the result would not be 10. Instead, the two numbers are stacked one below the other. Not the most complicated math but enough to puzzle you.

PLAYING-FIELD & CHILL NUMBERS

The playing field consists of a grid of 5x5 tiles. On it are the chill numbers. From chilling. Get it? These are generated at the beginning of each round randomly.

If you clear the entire field, you receive a gem reward and three new rows of chill numbers are generated again. If the entire field is full of chill numbers, you lose. The score is reset to 0.

GEMS

Gems are the in-game currency of Lucky Logic, which can be earned on various occasions in the game. The better your math game, the greater the reward. No luck here. Just logic.

SKINS

You can change the look of the game by activating so-called skins via the menu for an individual gem sum. Even math can look nice!

COMBO

You can achieve a combo if your math game is lit: quickly calculate the correct result several times in succession; the more often you can do this, the higher the gem reward will be.

REMOVE ADS

Nonstop math: With a one-time purchase, you can remove unwanted advertisements forever.

Lucky Logic doesnt sound like your typical sudoku math puzzle. But if you like sudoku because it is so chill, you will love Lucky Logic, too: It is simple, it is basic math, and it feels like a fast paced, dynamic puzzle. So step aside, sudoku games: Lucky Logic will bring so much fun on your daily commutes, travels, at home and wherever you feel like playing a wonderful math puzzle game thingy.

So challenge your brain and relax at the same time. What are you waiting for. It's indie and free.

Highlights:

- Level up your math game

- Use logic and luck to relax

- Train your brain

- Minimalistic puzzle-like math game

- indie made

- 20 Skins to make math even more fun and finally look good

- Combos challenge your math-game