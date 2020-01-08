LuckinCall - Phone Call && Free Call, next-generation real voice calls.

Best Free Wifi&5G&4G&3G Calling App.

Download this VoIP Wi-Fi calling online app & enjoy free calls worldwide to any mobile & landline!

Even if your friends or family have no network access, LuckinCall can still connect them for free.

Travel with LuckinCall and make Unlimited local & long distance calls to the U.S. and Canada.

Popular countries include wifi call India, call the USA, call Nigeria, call Pakistan, call Germany, call India and call the UK.

We pay the VoIP bills for you, so it is completely free

Features

Free International Calls

Completely FREE CALL Phone.

100% Free & global phone call free. No contract, no hidden fees.

Whenever and whoever you're talking with, LuckinCall is always the best application for making free calls!

Popular countries include call USA, call Nigeria, call Pakistan, call Germany, call India, call the UK and call Bangladesh.

Free does not mean low quality. We will spare no effort to improve quality.

Enjoy high-quality free calls in over 230 countries!

Privacy Protection

Do you want an anonymous call and don't want others to know your personal number?

LuckinCall hides your personal number during the call.

The analog signal and digital signal intercommunication technology, as well as the unique voice encryption and decryption technology, can effectively prevent the call from being monitored.

Why use LuckinCall?

High Quality Voice Calls

Dial away and make high-quality phone calls with voice quality that is crystal clear, just like making phone calls from a landline!

In conjunction with the world's leading companies, powered by advanced voice coding and decoding technology, LuckinCall takes pride in the innovation and optimization of IP-PSTN call quality, allowing our users to make high-quality free phone calls.

No Phone Bills

Calling via Wi-Fi or 3G/4G/5G/LTE network, you don't get hit with expensive service charges.

International calls are very expensive, but LuckinCall is FREE!!!

Most of the same kind of products are charged, and the price is high, even if some are low-cost phones, they are still too expensive compared to the free of LuckinCall.

If you want to make an international call, LuckinCall is your best choice.

SMS messaging across different cell networks such as international calls can also be expensive or even in some cases impossible. So even if you make a local call, LuckinCall is a great choice.

Notice

1. Don't use LuckinCall while driving.

2. When you call a friend, please pay attention to the time zone to avoid disturbing your friends.

3. Don't use LuckinCall for phone harassment.

keep in touch

Try it now.

If you have any suggestions, please email: luckincall@gmail.com