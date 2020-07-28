Have you ever wanted to control your dreams? Learn to fly, walk through walls, learn new skills, create your own worlds... All this is possible in Lucid Dreams. Lucidly will help you get the experience of Lucid Dreaming and more!

Lucidly is an intelligent dream journal with which you can analyze your dreams with statistics, get personalized advice, learn how to enter Lucid Dreams and know more about their world.

FEATURES:

No ads!

Consultations from the author of the application

Audio recording of your dreams

Personal advice based on your dream statistics to increase your lucidity, make you feel better, help to choose better techniques, etc.

Statistics: analyse of your dreams based on information such as mood, tags, lucidity level, count of words in your dreams, sleep time and factors like nightmares, lucid dreaming and flying.

Sleep Time Alarm: sound alarm that plays with selected interval. Use it when you sleep.

Morning Reminder: silent notification to remind you to write down your dream when you wake up.

Evening Reminder reminds you to read your morning dreams. Remember your dreams!

Reality checks during the day. Great way to achieve lucid dreaming.

Persistent notification to remind you always stay mindfulness.

Easy search of your dreams in a dream journal.

Wiki to learn more interesting information and definitions.

Techniques that can help you achieve lucid dreams.

Cloud data storage.

Protect your dreams with passcode.

Select your notifications sound.

_____

Sleep - just the only period of time when we are free. In a dream, we let our thoughts do what they want.

Bernard Werber