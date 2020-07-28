Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Lucidly Pro: Dream Journal & Lucid Dreaming Helper for Android

By MindyApps $4.99

Developer's Description

By MindyApps

Have you ever wanted to control your dreams? Learn to fly, walk through walls, learn new skills, create your own worlds... All this is possible in Lucid Dreams. Lucidly will help you get the experience of Lucid Dreaming and more!

Lucidly is an intelligent dream journal with which you can analyze your dreams with statistics, get personalized advice, learn how to enter Lucid Dreams and know more about their world.

FEATURES:

No ads!

Consultations from the author of the application

Audio recording of your dreams

Personal advice based on your dream statistics to increase your lucidity, make you feel better, help to choose better techniques, etc.

Statistics: analyse of your dreams based on information such as mood, tags, lucidity level, count of words in your dreams, sleep time and factors like nightmares, lucid dreaming and flying.

Sleep Time Alarm: sound alarm that plays with selected interval. Use it when you sleep.

Morning Reminder: silent notification to remind you to write down your dream when you wake up.

Evening Reminder reminds you to read your morning dreams. Remember your dreams!

Reality checks during the day. Great way to achieve lucid dreaming.

Persistent notification to remind you always stay mindfulness.

Easy search of your dreams in a dream journal.

Wiki to learn more interesting information and definitions.

Techniques that can help you achieve lucid dreams.

Cloud data storage.

Protect your dreams with passcode.

Select your notifications sound.

_____

Sleep - just the only period of time when we are free. In a dream, we let our thoughts do what they want.

Bernard Werber

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.0

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now