Official app for Loyola University Maryland Department of Recreation & Wellness. Includes information about Aquatics, Club Sports, Group X, Intramural Sports, Outdoor Adventure Experience, Personal Training, Rockwall, Wellness and more.

Forgot your ID at home? Use our Member ID barcode feature to scan in at the Welcome Desk!

Get up-to-date information about hours of operation, facility closures, student employment opportunities and allow push notifications for custom alerts regarding the FAC.