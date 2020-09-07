Join or Sign In

Lowe's Pharmacy Store for Android

By Bernard Winder Free

Developer's Description

By Bernard Winder

We offer customers a NO MINIMUM ORDER policy on any Store. Lowe's Pharmacy App accept online payments for all users that we work with. Orders & payments can conveniently be placed online and making it easier to choose the best restaurant every time. With just a few clicks delicious food is on its way!

Delivering order from the best Lowe's Pharmacy Stores

FIND YOUR NEAREST Lowe's Pharmacy Store

Browse nearby store and search for grocery products.

ORDER AHEAD, PICKUP, OR DELIVERY

Now you can also order for Pickup and Order Ahead instead of just Delivery. Select Pickup, add food items to your cart and go to the store to get your item. Ordering items for pickup is a convenient way the Lowe's Pharmacy app adds choice to your life.

REAL-TIME ORDER TRACKING

Track your food order on a map as it heads your way.

See the estimated delivery time to your address.

Get notified when your order arrives.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
