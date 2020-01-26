Image to Video Maker With DJ Flash And Bass Beat Effect.
Love Video Maker
This is the Photo to love Videomaker & Video status maker tool, you can convert your image into a video with particle Effect and song.
Music
Lovi video maker app turns your photos into great particle video clips.
Particle
Lovi is an animated video status maker application You can easily create for your video
many beautiful and attractive animated particle effects.
There are many types of Particles available as listed below
Heart Effect
Bubble Effect
Love Particle Effect
Flash Effect
Star Effect
Snowfall Effect
Water fall Effect
And also using this Lovi video maker you can convert your couple photo into the
effective video.
Color Effects
You can apply diff-diff color Filter in this video maker and status maker application.
Color to Black & White
Black & White to Color
DJ White flash Effect
DJ Black Flash Effect
Apply DJ Black & White flash light effect on beat of sound in your video using this Lovi Video Maker and Status Maker App
Filter
Apply diff-diff color Filter on your video
Nature Video Filter
Soft Video Filter
Sweet Video Filter
Mellow Video Filter
Warm Video Filter
Vintage Video Filter
Black & White Video Filter
Color overly
Apply diff-diff color overly on your video using this lovely video maker app.
Frames
Apply diff-diff frame on your video and beautify video using a photo frame in Lovi Video Maker.
Motion
Animate your video on sound beat using this Lovi Video Maker application.
Visulizer
Add Spectrum in your video and apply color in Spectrum using this love video maker app.
Show your creativity using this Lovi Photo to Video Maker Application.
