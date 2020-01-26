X

Lovi - Video Maker | Beat Video Maker for Android

By Nucleus Lab Free

Developer's Description

By Nucleus Lab

Image to Video Maker With DJ Flash And Bass Beat Effect.

Love Video Maker

This is the Photo to love Videomaker & Video status maker tool, you can convert your image into a video with particle Effect and song.

Music

Lovi video maker app turns your photos into great particle video clips.

Particle

Lovi is an animated video status maker application You can easily create for your video

many beautiful and attractive animated particle effects.

There are many types of Particles available as listed below

Heart Effect

Bubble Effect

Love Particle Effect

Flash Effect

Star Effect

Snowfall Effect

Water fall Effect

And also using this Lovi video maker you can convert your couple photo into the

effective video.

Color Effects

You can apply diff-diff color Filter in this video maker and status maker application.

Color to Black & White

Black & White to Color

DJ White flash Effect

DJ Black Flash Effect

Apply DJ Black & White flash light effect on beat of sound in your video using this Lovi Video Maker and Status Maker App

Filter

Apply diff-diff color Filter on your video

Nature Video Filter

Soft Video Filter

Sweet Video Filter

Mellow Video Filter

Warm Video Filter

Vintage Video Filter

Black & White Video Filter

Color overly

Apply diff-diff color overly on your video using this lovely video maker app.

Frames

Apply diff-diff frame on your video and beautify video using a photo frame in Lovi Video Maker.

Motion

Animate your video on sound beat using this Lovi Video Maker application.

Visulizer

Add Spectrum in your video and apply color in Spectrum using this love video maker app.

Show your creativity using this Lovi Photo to Video Maker Application.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.6

General

Release January 26, 2020
Date Added January 26, 2020
Version 4.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 59
Downloads Last Week 2
Report Software

