This Channel is for the serious Bible student who wants to learn what the Word of G-d reveals. LoveIsrael.org provides the lectures of R. Baruch PhD, who is the senior lecturer of the Zera Avraham Institute based in Israel. Each week a new lesson is added which utilizes the languages in which the Scriptures were written and cultural aspects which serve to provide a greater understanding of the Biblical text. The lectures are not based upon issues or popular topics, but are thorough studies of individual books of the Bible beginning in chapter one and verse one and then proceeding verse by verse until the entire book is studied.

Each lecture is enhanced by Baruch's knowledge of Judaism and his ability to discern what it can offer to a proper understanding of both the Old and New Testaments. Although the presentation is scholarly, it also relies upon the illumination of the Holy Spirit.

This channel provides the English-speaking viewer with the opportunity to hear a weekly sampling of what the students at our Institute hear each day in Hebrew.

Dr. Baruch is heard throughout Israel each week on the Israeli television program P'dut L'amo. An English version of this program is also broadcast throughout the United States and other English speaking countries. Now these lectures from Love Israel can be watched on demand on this channel.