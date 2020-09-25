Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

LoveIsrael.org for Android

By Lightcast.com Free

Developer's Description

By Lightcast.com

This Channel is for the serious Bible student who wants to learn what the Word of G-d reveals. LoveIsrael.org provides the lectures of R. Baruch PhD, who is the senior lecturer of the Zera Avraham Institute based in Israel. Each week a new lesson is added which utilizes the languages in which the Scriptures were written and cultural aspects which serve to provide a greater understanding of the Biblical text. The lectures are not based upon issues or popular topics, but are thorough studies of individual books of the Bible beginning in chapter one and verse one and then proceeding verse by verse until the entire book is studied.

Each lecture is enhanced by Baruch's knowledge of Judaism and his ability to discern what it can offer to a proper understanding of both the Old and New Testaments. Although the presentation is scholarly, it also relies upon the illumination of the Holy Spirit.

This channel provides the English-speaking viewer with the opportunity to hear a weekly sampling of what the students at our Institute hear each day in Hebrew.

Dr. Baruch is heard throughout Israel each week on the Israeli television program P'dut L'amo. An English version of this program is also broadcast throughout the United States and other English speaking countries. Now these lectures from Love Israel can be watched on demand on this channel.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1.1

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 3.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now