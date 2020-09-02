Sign in to add and modify your software
* Love Memories 2020 - Love day counter: Best love day counter application on your mobile phone!
* Love Memories 2020: Free & Fully customize application, support background music, video and more!
* Love Memories - Keep your love memories forever!
* Love Memories features:
- Support background image, video and music.
- Show total days that you belong together
- Remind you the important days: 100 days in love, 1 year in love,...
- Lovely animation to show your love.
- Change start day of your love.
- Choose avatar from camera/gallery
- A lot of beautiful background images and video, music.
- Choose background image/video from camera/gallery.
- Support multilanguage.
* Contact developer:
- Email: ngocthua92@live.com
- Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/zThuaNguyen