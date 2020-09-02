Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Love's Memories for iOS

By Thua Nguyen Free

Developer's Description

By Thua Nguyen

* Love Memories 2020 - Love day counter: Best love day counter application on your mobile phone!

* Love Memories 2020: Free & Fully customize application, support background music, video and more!

* Love Memories - Keep your love memories forever!

* Love Memories features:

- Support background image, video and music.

- Show total days that you belong together

- Remind you the important days: 100 days in love, 1 year in love,...

- Lovely animation to show your love.

- Change start day of your love.

- Choose avatar from camera/gallery

- A lot of beautiful background images and video, music.

- Choose background image/video from camera/gallery.

- Support multilanguage.

* Contact developer:

- Email: ngocthua92@live.com

- Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/zThuaNguyen

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now