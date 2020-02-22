Songs list :
1. Dan Byrd - Boulevard
2. George Benson - Nothings Gonna Change My Love For You
3. Richard Marx - Right Here Waiting
4. Rockwell - Knife
5. Foreigner - I Want To Know What Love Is
6. Berlin - Take My Breath Away
7. Bryan Adams - Heaven
8. REO Speedwagon - Keep on Loving You
9. Chicago - Youre The Inspiration
10. Survivor - The Search Is Over
11. Peabo Bryson n Roberta Flack - Tonight I celebrate my love
12. Air Supply - All Out Of Love
13. Whitney Houston - Saving All My Love For You
14. The Cure - Lovesong
15. Whitesnake - Is This Love
16. Air Supply - Making Love Out Of Nothing At All
17. Journey - Faithfully
18. Phil Collins - A Groovy Kind Of Love
19. Surface - Shower Me With Your Love
20. Peter Cetera - Glory Of Love
21. Lionel Richie - Hello
22. Air Supply - Every Woman In The World
23. New Kids On The Block - Ill Be Loving You
24. Dolly Parton - Islands in the Stream
25. Whitney Houston - You Give Good Love
26. Jeffrey Osborne - Stay With Me Tonight
27. Kool n The Gang - Cherish
28. Air Supply - Even The Nights Are Better
29. Back to the Future - The Power of Love
30. Debbie Gibson - Lost In Your Eyes
31. Commodores - Lady
32. The Pointer Sisters - Jump
33. Sade - Your Love Is King
34. LL Cool J - I Need Love
35. Atlantic Starr - Secret Lovers
36. Tears For Fears - Head Over Heels
37. Daryl Hall n John Oates - You Make My Dreams
38. Luther Vandross - So Amazing
39. Aerosmith - Angel
40. Scorpions - Still Loving You
41. Taylor Dayne - Ill Always Love You
42. Modern English - I Melt With You
43. Phil Collins - One More Night
44. Def Leppard - Love Bites
45. Anita Baker - Sweet Love
46. Bon Jovi - Ill Be There For You
47. Tina Turner - Whats Love Got To Do With It
48. Huey Lewis And The News - Do You Believe In Love
49. John Lennon - Woman
50. Tiffany - I Think Were Alone Now
51. Lisa Lisa n Cult Jam - Head To Toe
52. Deniece Williams - Lets Hear It for the Boy
53. Janet Jackson - When I Think Of You
54. Art Of Noise - Moments In Love
55. Debbie Gibson - Foolish Beat
56. Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up
59. Heart - Alone
60. INXS - Never Tear Us Apart
61. Lionel Richie - Say You Say Me
62. Bill Medley, Jennifer Warnes - (Ive Had) The Time Of My Life
65. Mr. Mister - Broken Wings
66. Peter Gabriel - In Your Eyes
67. The Bangles - Eternal Flame
68. Barbra Streisand & Barry Gibb - Guilty
70. Bonnie Tyler - Total Eclipse of the Heart
71. Atlantic Starr - Always
72. Paula Abdul - Straight Up
73. DeBarge - All This Love
75. Guns N Roses - Sweet Child O Mine
76. Steve Winwood - Higher Love
79. Kenny Rogers and Sheena Easton - Weve Got Tonight
80. Roxette - Listen To Your Heart
81. The Style Council - Youre The Best Thing
82. Bette Midler - Wind Beneath My Wings
83. Rick Astley - Together Forever
84. The Cure - Just Like Heaven
85. Alexander ONeal - If you were here tonight
86. Bryan Adams - Somebody
87. The Proclaimers - Im Gonna Be (500 Miles)
88. Joyce Sims - Come into my life
89. Michael Jackson - The Way You Make Me Feel
90. Billy Ocean - Caribbean Queen
91. Van Halen - Love Walks In
92. Foreigner - Waiting For A Girl Like You
93. Warrant - Heaven
94. Madonna - Crazy For You
95. ....
