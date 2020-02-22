Songs list :

1. Dan Byrd - Boulevard

2. George Benson - Nothings Gonna Change My Love For You

3. Richard Marx - Right Here Waiting

4. Rockwell - Knife

5. Foreigner - I Want To Know What Love Is

6. Berlin - Take My Breath Away

7. Bryan Adams - Heaven

8. REO Speedwagon - Keep on Loving You

9. Chicago - Youre The Inspiration

10. Survivor - The Search Is Over

11. Peabo Bryson n Roberta Flack - Tonight I celebrate my love

12. Air Supply - All Out Of Love

13. Whitney Houston - Saving All My Love For You

14. The Cure - Lovesong

15. Whitesnake - Is This Love

16. Air Supply - Making Love Out Of Nothing At All

17. Journey - Faithfully

18. Phil Collins - A Groovy Kind Of Love

19. Surface - Shower Me With Your Love

20. Peter Cetera - Glory Of Love

21. Lionel Richie - Hello

22. Air Supply - Every Woman In The World

23. New Kids On The Block - Ill Be Loving You

24. Dolly Parton - Islands in the Stream

25. Whitney Houston - You Give Good Love

26. Jeffrey Osborne - Stay With Me Tonight

27. Kool n The Gang - Cherish

28. Air Supply - Even The Nights Are Better

29. Back to the Future - The Power of Love

30. Debbie Gibson - Lost In Your Eyes

31. Commodores - Lady

32. The Pointer Sisters - Jump

33. Sade - Your Love Is King

34. LL Cool J - I Need Love

35. Atlantic Starr - Secret Lovers

36. Tears For Fears - Head Over Heels

37. Daryl Hall n John Oates - You Make My Dreams

38. Luther Vandross - So Amazing

39. Aerosmith - Angel

40. Scorpions - Still Loving You

41. Taylor Dayne - Ill Always Love You

42. Modern English - I Melt With You

43. Phil Collins - One More Night

44. Def Leppard - Love Bites

45. Anita Baker - Sweet Love

46. Bon Jovi - Ill Be There For You

47. Tina Turner - Whats Love Got To Do With It

48. Huey Lewis And The News - Do You Believe In Love

49. John Lennon - Woman

50. Tiffany - I Think Were Alone Now

51. Lisa Lisa n Cult Jam - Head To Toe

52. Deniece Williams - Lets Hear It for the Boy

53. Janet Jackson - When I Think Of You

54. Art Of Noise - Moments In Love

55. Debbie Gibson - Foolish Beat

56. Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up

59. Heart - Alone

60. INXS - Never Tear Us Apart

61. Lionel Richie - Say You Say Me

62. Bill Medley, Jennifer Warnes - (Ive Had) The Time Of My Life

65. Mr. Mister - Broken Wings

66. Peter Gabriel - In Your Eyes

67. The Bangles - Eternal Flame

68. Barbra Streisand & Barry Gibb - Guilty

70. Bonnie Tyler - Total Eclipse of the Heart

71. Atlantic Starr - Always

72. Paula Abdul - Straight Up

73. DeBarge - All This Love

75. Guns N Roses - Sweet Child O Mine

76. Steve Winwood - Higher Love

79. Kenny Rogers and Sheena Easton - Weve Got Tonight

80. Roxette - Listen To Your Heart

81. The Style Council - Youre The Best Thing

82. Bette Midler - Wind Beneath My Wings

83. Rick Astley - Together Forever

84. The Cure - Just Like Heaven

85. Alexander ONeal - If you were here tonight

86. Bryan Adams - Somebody

87. The Proclaimers - Im Gonna Be (500 Miles)

88. Joyce Sims - Come into my life

89. Michael Jackson - The Way You Make Me Feel

90. Billy Ocean - Caribbean Queen

91. Van Halen - Love Walks In

92. Foreigner - Waiting For A Girl Like You

93. Warrant - Heaven

94. Madonna - Crazy For You

