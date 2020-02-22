Song List :

1. Rod Stewart - I Dont Want To Talk About It

2. Leo Sayer - When I Need

3. Al Green - Lets Stay Together

4. Bee Gees - How Deep Is Your Love

5. Stevie Wonder - You are the sunshine of my life

6. Dan Hill - Sometimes When We Touch

7. John Denver - Annies Song

8. John Denver - Leaving On A Jet Plane

9. Big Mountain - Baby I Love Your Way

10. Joe Cocker - You Are So Beautiful

11. Minnie Ripperton - Lovin You

12. Olivia Newton - I Honestly Love You

13. England Dan, John Ford Coley - Id Really Love to See You Tonight

14. Dionne Warwick - Ill Never Love This Way Again

15. Earth, Wind n Fire - After The Love Has Gone

16. Chicago - If you leave me now

17. 10cc - The Things We Do For Love

18. Barry Manilow - Mandy

19. Billy Joel - Just the Way You Are

20. Chicago - Just You n Me

21. 10cc - I m Not In Love

22. Barbra Streisand, Evergreen - Love Theme from A Star Is Born

23. Roberta Flack ft. Donny Hathaway - The Closer I Get To You

24. Neil Sedaka - Laughter in the Rain

25. Firefall - Just remember I love you

26. Gino Vannelli - I Just Wanna Stop

27. Captain and Tennille - Muskrat Love

28. Hamilton, Joe Frank n Reynolds - Fallin In Love

29. Barry White - Cant Get Enough Of Your Love Baby

30. Meat Loaf - Two Out Of Three Aint Bad

31. Air Supply - Lost In Love

32. The Chi Lites - Oh Girl

33. Gladys Knight - The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me

34. Barry White - You Are The First, My Last, My Everything

35. Queen Bohemian Rhapsody

36. Nicolette Larson - Lotta Love

37. Anne Murray - I Just Fall in Love Again

38. Chris Norman n Suzi Quatro - Stumblin In

39. Simply Red - You Make Me Feel Brand New

40. Redbone - Come and Get Your Love

41. Grease - Youre The One That I Want

42. Hall and Oates -- Rich Girl

43. Styx - Babe

44. Lou Rawls - Youll Never Find Another Love Like Mine

45. Natalie Cole - Ive Got Love On My Mind

46. Debby Boone - You light up my life

47. Bellamy Brothers - Let Your Love Flow

48. Lobo - Id Love You To Want Me

49. Roberta Flack n Donny Hathaway - Where is the Love

50. Grease - Hopelessly Devoted to You

51. Kenny Rogers - Daytime Friends

52. Chicago - Baby, What a Big Surprise

53. England Dan n John Ford Coley - Well Never Have to Say Goodbye Again

54. James Taylor - Dont Let Me Be Lonely Tonight

55. Stevie Wonder - You Are The Sunshine Of My Life

56. Barbra Streisand - Love In The Afternoon

57. Marty RobbinsMy - Woman, My Woman, My Wife

58. Linda Ronstadt - Thatll Be The Day

59. Carly Simon - The Right Thing to Do

60. Olivia Newton John - If You Love Me, Let Me Know

61. Jackson 5 - Never Can Say Goodbye

62. Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway - Where is the Love

63. Neil Diamond N Barbra Streisand - You Dont Bring Me Flowers Anymore

64. Conway Twitty - Hello Darlin

65. Al Green - Tired of Being Alone

66. Tony Orlando n Dawn - Knock Three Times

67. Ronnie Milsap - Pure Love

68. Chicago - Call On Me

69. Styx - Lady

70. Bread - It Dont Matter To Me

71. Billy Joel - Just the Way You Are

72. Linda Ronstadt - Blue Bayou

73. Simon n Garfunkel - Bridge Over Troubled Water

74. Kenny Rogers - She Believes In Me

75. Olivia Newton John - Please Mr.Please

76. Loretta Lynn And Conway Twitty - Louisiana Woman Mississippi Man

77. Paul McCartney - My Love

78. John Travolta ft. Olivia Newton John - Summer Nights

79. Barry Manilow - Mandy

80. Commodores - Sail On

81. Linda Ronstadt - Tracks Of My Tears

82. Olivia Newton-John - I Honestly Love You

83. Nicolette Larson - Lotta Love

84. Ronnie Milsap - What A Difference Youve Made In My Life

NOTE:

This is not an official application. The content provided to you in the application is available free in the public domain.

We do not claim any rights for any content in this application. All content provided in this application is displayed using the YouTube public API. We do not host one of these videos / content. All rights are protected to the contents of each owner.

In this application download service is not provided and can only play online