Song List :
1. Rod Stewart - I Dont Want To Talk About It
2. Leo Sayer - When I Need
3. Al Green - Lets Stay Together
4. Bee Gees - How Deep Is Your Love
5. Stevie Wonder - You are the sunshine of my life
6. Dan Hill - Sometimes When We Touch
7. John Denver - Annies Song
8. John Denver - Leaving On A Jet Plane
9. Big Mountain - Baby I Love Your Way
10. Joe Cocker - You Are So Beautiful
11. Minnie Ripperton - Lovin You
12. Olivia Newton - I Honestly Love You
13. England Dan, John Ford Coley - Id Really Love to See You Tonight
14. Dionne Warwick - Ill Never Love This Way Again
15. Earth, Wind n Fire - After The Love Has Gone
16. Chicago - If you leave me now
17. 10cc - The Things We Do For Love
18. Barry Manilow - Mandy
19. Billy Joel - Just the Way You Are
20. Chicago - Just You n Me
21. 10cc - I m Not In Love
22. Barbra Streisand, Evergreen - Love Theme from A Star Is Born
23. Roberta Flack ft. Donny Hathaway - The Closer I Get To You
24. Neil Sedaka - Laughter in the Rain
25. Firefall - Just remember I love you
26. Gino Vannelli - I Just Wanna Stop
27. Captain and Tennille - Muskrat Love
28. Hamilton, Joe Frank n Reynolds - Fallin In Love
29. Barry White - Cant Get Enough Of Your Love Baby
30. Meat Loaf - Two Out Of Three Aint Bad
31. Air Supply - Lost In Love
32. The Chi Lites - Oh Girl
33. Gladys Knight - The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me
34. Barry White - You Are The First, My Last, My Everything
35. Queen Bohemian Rhapsody
36. Nicolette Larson - Lotta Love
37. Anne Murray - I Just Fall in Love Again
38. Chris Norman n Suzi Quatro - Stumblin In
39. Simply Red - You Make Me Feel Brand New
40. Redbone - Come and Get Your Love
41. Grease - Youre The One That I Want
42. Hall and Oates -- Rich Girl
43. Styx - Babe
44. Lou Rawls - Youll Never Find Another Love Like Mine
45. Natalie Cole - Ive Got Love On My Mind
46. Debby Boone - You light up my life
47. Bellamy Brothers - Let Your Love Flow
48. Lobo - Id Love You To Want Me
49. Roberta Flack n Donny Hathaway - Where is the Love
50. Grease - Hopelessly Devoted to You
51. Kenny Rogers - Daytime Friends
52. Chicago - Baby, What a Big Surprise
53. England Dan n John Ford Coley - Well Never Have to Say Goodbye Again
54. James Taylor - Dont Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
56. Barbra Streisand - Love In The Afternoon
57. Marty RobbinsMy - Woman, My Woman, My Wife
58. Linda Ronstadt - Thatll Be The Day
59. Carly Simon - The Right Thing to Do
60. Olivia Newton John - If You Love Me, Let Me Know
61. Jackson 5 - Never Can Say Goodbye
63. Neil Diamond N Barbra Streisand - You Dont Bring Me Flowers Anymore
64. Conway Twitty - Hello Darlin
65. Al Green - Tired of Being Alone
66. Tony Orlando n Dawn - Knock Three Times
67. Ronnie Milsap - Pure Love
68. Chicago - Call On Me
69. Styx - Lady
70. Bread - It Dont Matter To Me
72. Linda Ronstadt - Blue Bayou
73. Simon n Garfunkel - Bridge Over Troubled Water
74. Kenny Rogers - She Believes In Me
75. Olivia Newton John - Please Mr.Please
76. Loretta Lynn And Conway Twitty - Louisiana Woman Mississippi Man
77. Paul McCartney - My Love
78. John Travolta ft. Olivia Newton John - Summer Nights
80. Commodores - Sail On
81. Linda Ronstadt - Tracks Of My Tears
82. Olivia Newton-John - I Honestly Love You
83. Nicolette Larson - Lotta Love
84. Ronnie Milsap - What A Difference Youve Made In My Life
