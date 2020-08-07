Join or Sign In

Love Shayari | for Android

By Tuneonn Free

Developer's Description

By Tuneonn

Awesome and true Heart touching words i.e shayari. Sometimes we want to express our emotions to loved one but we never get the words to express ourself, shayari can help to expresss the feelings effectively. shayari is the beautiful way to tell the fellings to some one special. The things in shayari impact in deep to your loved one.

Take a moment to download this beautiful app and enjoy heart touching shayari. Shayari can also be share with your loved ones.

Latest Shayari, Best Romantic Shayari, 2 Line Shayari, New Love Shayari, Top Dard Shayari, Ghazal, SMS, Whatsapp Status and Festival Wishes in hindi.this app is specially for whom searching Dil chu jane Wali shayari for their love and partners.

Sad Shayari in Hindi is very trending search on the Internet. Every lover loves to read these type of Shayari's. Some of them share it on Social media. this app have a beautiful collection of Love Shayari ( ), Love Sms and Love Status of 2018 in hindi.

The Gazal is a form of amatory poem or ode, originating in Arabic poetry. Discover and read the best of gazal Quotes. Six beautiful gazal categories also added in this sharari app.

125 shayari categories includes like below..

1. Pyar Shayari

2. Mohabbat Shayari

3. heart Touching shayari in Hindi

4. Isqua Shayari

5. Heart Touching Shayari

6. Feelings Shayari

7. Boyfriend-girlfriend Shayari

8. Dhokha Shayari

9. Bewfa Shayari

10. Funny Shayari

11. Urdu Shayari and much more categories..

Some beautiful gazals are also in this app, like..

Gazal

Gazal poetry

Gazal by famous gazal wrighters

Gazal geet

Dard gazal in hindi with meaning.

if you like this shayari app, Please rate and share..

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0a

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 2.0a

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
