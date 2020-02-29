Poke and shake your beloved boyfriend

The boyfriends you all adored from female contents labels 'bisCROWN' and 'bizCROWN', now make their appearance in the new voice app 'Love Him, Poke Him' (Love&Poke)!

Series & Cast in order of appearance

Reversible: Netsu Domon, Homare Kashiwagi, Yasuhiro Okino, Manaka Sawa

Anniversary: Nobuhiko Okamoto

Carrot and Stick: Kenji Nojima

The First Night: Takashi Kondo, Kenjiro Tsuda

YESNO: Hiroyuki Yoshino, Kaito Ishikawa, Ryouhei Kimura, Toshiki Masuda

Firsts With You: Jun Teratake, Shu Kasumi

...and more! Follow our twitter for the latest news!

Function Guide

It's easy! Just tap the screen, shake your device and your boyfriend will whisper messages of love to you.

Note: All tracks in this app were recorded with a dummyhead microphone. It is recommended users use earphones or headphones when using the app.

Characters

Yes/No Boyfriend (NEW!!)

I can't see you clearly when I'm not wearing my glasses... So come closer, much closer.

Name: Sakuya Hojo (CV. Toshiki Masuda)

Occupation: Contemporary Japanese teacher in high school

Personality: 24 y/o mischievous and twisted, hes the exact meaning of the more I like you the more Ill tease you.

Released

Reversible Boyfriend

Vol. 1 Takeru Yumiba

CV: Netsu Domon

Profile: Confident, prideful and self-centred university student. He is childishly competitive but only shows that side of him to you.

Vol. 2 Sunao Hamasaki

CV: Homare Kashiwagi

Profile: A illustrator & part-time Fine Arts University lecturer who is naturally kind and gentle to anyone but when it comes to you, he is even more so.

Vol. 3 Heima Ichiki

CV: Yasuhiro Okino

Profile: An advertising firm sales rep who is always lively and a moodmaker, but can be a bit of a handful at times.

Vol. 4 Rentarou Takashiro

CV: Manaka Sawa

Profile: A serious and obstinate university junior who might be great at academics but flusters easily around you.

Firsts With You

Vol. 1 Shoui Tanabe

CV: Jun Teratake

Profile: A university student who is able to perform everything flawlessly. He learnt what love was when he met you.

Vol. 2 Touya Yuinaga

CV: Shu Kasumi

Profile: A junior at university who is cheeky, who is perhaps overly interested in your past love life...?

YESNO Boyfriend

Vol. 1 Hiroto Yanagi

CV: Hiroyuki Yoshino

Profile: A university student who is bit of a tsundere. He is also sometimes possessive and likes to get spoilt by you.

Vol. 2 Issei Mine

CV: Kaito Ishikawa

Profile: A university student who is blunt but blushes easily. Although he can't convey his feelings through words, they show in his actions.

Vol. 3 You Hasukawa

CV: Ryouhei Kimura

Profile: A chief waiter at a cafe with a swift and smooth approach to everything, and a hidden mischievous side.

Newlywed Darling

Vol. 1 Shinya Okuno

CV: Takashi Kondo

Profile: A office worker and childhood friend who is a bit awkward and blunt. But around you, he smiles and sometimes even jokes.

Vol. 2 Seishiro Suzuki

CV: Kenjiro Tsuda

Profile: A pharmaceutical scientist who is gentle and diligent. He forgets his surroundings once extremely focused. Conversations with him are quite slow-paced too.

Carrot and Stick Boyfriend

Soushi Onda

CV: Kenji Nojima

Profile: An English conversation school lecturer. Underneath the gentle smile is a bit of a mean streak.

Anniversary Boyfriend

Hajime Takaya

CV: Nobuhiko Okamoto

Profile: Although serious and honest, he has a hard time expressing how much he loves you. The embarrassment makes him quite blunt and he ends up teasing you at times.

