Poke and shake your beloved boyfriend
The boyfriends you all adored from female contents labels 'bisCROWN' and 'bizCROWN', now make their appearance in the new voice app 'Love Him, Poke Him' (Love&Poke)!
Series & Cast in order of appearance
Reversible: Netsu Domon, Homare Kashiwagi, Yasuhiro Okino, Manaka Sawa
Anniversary: Nobuhiko Okamoto
Carrot and Stick: Kenji Nojima
The First Night: Takashi Kondo, Kenjiro Tsuda
YESNO: Hiroyuki Yoshino, Kaito Ishikawa, Ryouhei Kimura, Toshiki Masuda
Firsts With You: Jun Teratake, Shu Kasumi
Function Guide
It's easy! Just tap the screen, shake your device and your boyfriend will whisper messages of love to you.
Note: All tracks in this app were recorded with a dummyhead microphone. It is recommended users use earphones or headphones when using the app.
Characters
Yes/No Boyfriend (NEW!!)
I can't see you clearly when I'm not wearing my glasses... So come closer, much closer.
Name: Sakuya Hojo (CV. Toshiki Masuda)
Occupation: Contemporary Japanese teacher in high school
Personality: 24 y/o mischievous and twisted, hes the exact meaning of the more I like you the more Ill tease you.
Released
Reversible Boyfriend
Vol. 1 Takeru Yumiba
CV: Netsu Domon
Profile: Confident, prideful and self-centred university student. He is childishly competitive but only shows that side of him to you.
Vol. 2 Sunao Hamasaki
CV: Homare Kashiwagi
Profile: A illustrator & part-time Fine Arts University lecturer who is naturally kind and gentle to anyone but when it comes to you, he is even more so.
Vol. 3 Heima Ichiki
CV: Yasuhiro Okino
Profile: An advertising firm sales rep who is always lively and a moodmaker, but can be a bit of a handful at times.
Vol. 4 Rentarou Takashiro
CV: Manaka Sawa
Profile: A serious and obstinate university junior who might be great at academics but flusters easily around you.
Firsts With You
Vol. 1 Shoui Tanabe
CV: Jun Teratake
Profile: A university student who is able to perform everything flawlessly. He learnt what love was when he met you.
Vol. 2 Touya Yuinaga
CV: Shu Kasumi
Profile: A junior at university who is cheeky, who is perhaps overly interested in your past love life...?
YESNO Boyfriend
Vol. 1 Hiroto Yanagi
CV: Hiroyuki Yoshino
Profile: A university student who is bit of a tsundere. He is also sometimes possessive and likes to get spoilt by you.
Vol. 2 Issei Mine
CV: Kaito Ishikawa
Profile: A university student who is blunt but blushes easily. Although he can't convey his feelings through words, they show in his actions.
Vol. 3 You Hasukawa
CV: Ryouhei Kimura
Profile: A chief waiter at a cafe with a swift and smooth approach to everything, and a hidden mischievous side.
Newlywed Darling
Vol. 1 Shinya Okuno
CV: Takashi Kondo
Profile: A office worker and childhood friend who is a bit awkward and blunt. But around you, he smiles and sometimes even jokes.
Vol. 2 Seishiro Suzuki
CV: Kenjiro Tsuda
Profile: A pharmaceutical scientist who is gentle and diligent. He forgets his surroundings once extremely focused. Conversations with him are quite slow-paced too.
Carrot and Stick Boyfriend
Soushi Onda
CV: Kenji Nojima
Profile: An English conversation school lecturer. Underneath the gentle smile is a bit of a mean streak.
Anniversary Boyfriend
Hajime Takaya
CV: Nobuhiko Okamoto
Profile: Although serious and honest, he has a hard time expressing how much he loves you. The embarrassment makes him quite blunt and he ends up teasing you at times.
Recommended For
Those who love Japanese male voice actors
Those who listen to drama CDs
Those who love dummyhead mic recorded voices
Those who feel down and wish to be comforted
Those who wish to experience a heart-racing situation
Check the official website for more information about the boys in 'Love Him, Poke Him'!!
http://www.asgard-japan.com/biscrown/
