In Love Patchwork & Quilting youll find gorgeous modern quilting projects for all abilities, from fabulous quilts and cushions to fun gifts and on-trend home-style. With a mix of large designs to get your teeth into, and smaller ones to whip up quickly, you'll always have a make on the go. Step-by-step instructions make each project easy to follow, while top tips and crafty ideas ensure youre always discovering new skills and ways to use your fabric!

Every month youll also find new techniques to try, fascinating features about the designers you love, contemporary inspiration to spark your creativity, the latest fabric collections you'll want for your stash, and news, reviews and advice to help you get the most from your hobby.

Whatever your quilting ability, from beginner to beyond, we share your love for patchwork and quilting on every single page!

