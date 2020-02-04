X

Love Letters & Romantic Quotes for Android

By tmApps Free

Developer's Description

By tmApps

Love Quotes and Romantic Messages.

This Application is your one stop pit stop for all your queries, quotes, poems, letters and messages for your soulmate.

Do you believe in fairytales? Are happy endings only found in novels?

Romance. Defined as being a kind of an affair; a strong, sometimes short-lived attachment, fascination, or enthusiasm for something; ardent emotional attachment or involvement between people; Is sensual, soft, easy to maintain, and intimate. Sometimes associated only with fairy tales and fiction.

Love. Defined as being pure, passionate affection for another person, a feeling of warm attachment, or strong liking.

Embarking on a journey to start display in a whole new light, showing the good, bad, and ugly that can come from it, you may begin to ask yourself, What is this strange feeling?

So is it love or is it romance??????????

Love letters, poems messages and romantic sms collection. Love messages for any occasion.

The app has a wide range of love sms such as:

Love Messages with caring and wedding messages.

Romantic SMS with romantic gift ideas and proposal ideas.

I love you messages and how to say love you.

Love Letters and Poems on love, kisses and romance.

Love Stories and Quotes from marriage, short love stories to Shakespeare quotes.

