Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Love & Kindness Surrogacy for iOS

By Rabbitsoft Ltd Free

Developer's Description

By Rabbitsoft Ltd

Love & Kindness Surrogacy is a full-service agency that provides support and matching services for surrogate mothers, egg donors, and intended parents.

The Love & Kindness Surrogacy Client Portal mobile app allows our surrogate mothers, intended parents, and egg donors to stay in touch easily via integrated group chat, receive any update on their case immediately with push notifications, have easy access to their files and calendar, and receive reminders for appointments.

If youre a prospective surrogate mother, intended parent, or egg donor who are interested in working with our amazing team at Love & Kindness, please check out our website.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 12.15.1

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 12.15.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now