Order same-day groceriers from Lou's. You'll receive the same pricing, sales, special offers as you would in-store. Scan products in your pantry to build your shopping list, saving you time and ensuring you get the products you want. You can count on personalized selections of our quality meat, fresh produce, and groceries chosen with the same care as you would when you shop for yourself and our personal shoppers will contact you with any questions about your order. Use your past orders to quickly select and order your groceries, leveraging your favorites, order history, and recommended items. Browse the weekly ad, or the enter store and select your items and order for in-store pickup or have them delivered to your front door, where available. View information about products, including pictures, descriptions, ingredients, instructions, and nutrutional infomation.