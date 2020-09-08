The default account and equipment of this program are used for demonstration. The actual equipment is installed in Xi'an, China. You can see that the current PM2.5 concentration in Xi'an is converted into the American Standard Air Quality Index.

If you need to monitor the air quality in your home, you need to buy our hardware.

Our hardware equipment and mobile phone software are redundantly connected through multiple servers, using blockchain technology. If any one server fails, it will not affect the system operation, so the entire system has extremely high reliability.

In addition, the software does not require any permissions, you do not need to register for an account, and do not need mail and phone numbers. When you purchase a device, the system will allocate an account, and then bind the identification code of the purchased hardware device. Even our business personnel do not know your software account and hardware identification code, and strictly protect your privacy.

Test account: c5b1392aa2911edd

After adding an account, select Connect to the network from the menu. Please wait patiently after the network connection is successful, and you need to synchronize the data for a long time.