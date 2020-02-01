Lottery Winner is a kind of mobile application running on android devices. This version of Lottery Winner is for US lottery players only, it supports MEGA Millions and Powerball.

1. Capture a ticket by phone's camera

2. Recognize numbers on the picture of the ticket (OCR)

3. Check winning result

4. Share to group members (or yourself) by email that includes the ticket picture and a link to check the winning

5. One click to check the winning through your phone (by clicking the 'Check Winning' button) or online (by clicking the url included in the email), in an intuitive way. Not only you know "Did I win?", but also you know "How did I win/not win?" in a number matching list

6. Every ticket can be saved in your phone for future process

To save your cost, Lottery Winner is proven to require low battery usage and minimize Internet traffic.

To play with Lottery Winner, your phone needs to have a camera (actually today all the main stream smart phones in the market have), and a SD Card should be installed in the phone (usually a smart phone has already setup a SD Card by factory).

DISCLAIMER

The lottery ticket with your signature(s) is the only official proof to claim winning, which means, although every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of Lottery Winner application and the information on iwin649.com, no warranty of accuracy or completeness is expressed or implied about all the information generated by Lottery Winner application or iwin649.com, such as (but not limited to) literal material, images, messages and winning checking result. Please visit a retailer to obtain a list of official winning numbers or to use an in-store ticket checker.