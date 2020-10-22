Download the App for discounts, specials, coupons and a menu full of Mexican flavor from Los Jefes Tortilleria & Grill in Metairie, Louisiana. Scroll through to check out the freshest ingredients and tongue-tickling spices in every dish, whether calling ahead for carry-out or delivery, or enjoying drinks and a meal in the restaurant. Add some spice to your fiesta with Jefes catering options, too. Just tap the App for amenities like:

Exclusive specials and savings

Updates and notifications

And more!

The App is FREE and easy to use right from your smart phone. Paperless coupons, VIP savings, drinks and meals to satisfy any App-etite are at your fingertips from Los Jefes Tortilleria & Grill, serving the NOLA area from their wonderful restaurant in Metairie, Louisiana.