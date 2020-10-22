Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Los Jefes Tortilleria & Grill for iOS

By Total Loyalty Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Total Loyalty Solutions

Download the App for discounts, specials, coupons and a menu full of Mexican flavor from Los Jefes Tortilleria & Grill in Metairie, Louisiana. Scroll through to check out the freshest ingredients and tongue-tickling spices in every dish, whether calling ahead for carry-out or delivery, or enjoying drinks and a meal in the restaurant. Add some spice to your fiesta with Jefes catering options, too. Just tap the App for amenities like:

Exclusive specials and savings

Updates and notifications

And more!

The App is FREE and easy to use right from your smart phone. Paperless coupons, VIP savings, drinks and meals to satisfy any App-etite are at your fingertips from Los Jefes Tortilleria & Grill, serving the NOLA area from their wonderful restaurant in Metairie, Louisiana.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.8

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 0.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Round Table Pizza Rewards

Free
You love Round Table Pizza.
iOS
Round Table Pizza Rewards

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now