Lori's Hands for iOS

By Lori's Hands Free

Developer's Description

By Lori's Hands

Lori's Hands college student volunteers provide in-home support to people with chronic illnesses like cancer, MS, Lou Gehrig's Disease, and heart failure.

While the students assist with grocery shopping, yard work and other tasks made difficult by disease, recipients provide valuable insights into the human experience of chronic illness.

Students serve through the student club and through service learning classes. In both cases, their volunteer experiences are life-changing parts of their academic careers, preparing them to be compassionate, informed professionals.

Lori's Hands is raising funds to support the infrastructure needed to replicate the model on other college campuses.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.6

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 2.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
