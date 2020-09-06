Lori's Hands college student volunteers provide in-home support to people with chronic illnesses like cancer, MS, Lou Gehrig's Disease, and heart failure.

While the students assist with grocery shopping, yard work and other tasks made difficult by disease, recipients provide valuable insights into the human experience of chronic illness.

Students serve through the student club and through service learning classes. In both cases, their volunteer experiences are life-changing parts of their academic careers, preparing them to be compassionate, informed professionals.

Lori's Hands is raising funds to support the infrastructure needed to replicate the model on other college campuses.