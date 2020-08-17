Tap tiles, make beats and challenge your sense of rhythm with Loops! Do you have what it takes to keep up with the tune? The proof is in the game, so ready - steady - play!

Every tap is matched with a colorful beat on the music wheel. Touch the tile at the wrong time and the beat is lost. When you get it right, youll hear a harmoniously looped melody.

Try to master different music genres and go through all levels of difficulty. Enjoy various instruments and feel like a real DJ while tapping and making cool beats!

- Test your sense of rhythm

- Try multiple music genres, including dubstep, edm, hip hop and many more

- Play various instruments like guitar, piano, drums, etc.

- Complete all levels of difficulty

- Enjoy party-like design with bright lively colors

Ready to go with the tune & feel the beat? Challenge your rhythm and timing & play at full drive with Loops!