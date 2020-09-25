Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Meet Loop:
A clever shape shifting ring whose sole purpose is to catch Dot.
Meet Dot:
A clever shape shifting ring whose sole purpose is to avoid Loop.
Play as Loop and catch Dot as many times before the enemy catches you. Oh, and before time runs out.
Loop & Dot is a fast paced, speed chase between two iconic friends and the enemy that you play directly on your wrist.