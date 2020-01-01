Give your Android device a cosmopolitan look. Carry the skyline of one of the world's great cities on your home screen. This view of London switches from day to night depending on the local sunset and sunrise times.

This wallpaper is optimized for displays up to 1280x800 pixel in portrait and landscape mode.

Features:

- Switch between view of the Tower Brdige and the Big Ben

- Sunrise/Sunset based on actual position

- Sunrise/Sunset based on time of London

- Manually set time of sunrise/sunset

- Slide show mode

***** NOTE:

GPS fine permission is used to calculate exact time of sunset and sunrise. To avoid high power consumption this App does not turn on GPS but the last known position is used.

*****