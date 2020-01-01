X

London Day & Night (Pro) for Android

By apps on air $0.99

Developer's Description

By apps on air

Give your Android device a cosmopolitan look. Carry the skyline of one of the world's great cities on your home screen. This view of London switches from day to night depending on the local sunset and sunrise times.

This wallpaper is optimized for displays up to 1280x800 pixel in portrait and landscape mode.

Features:

- Switch between view of the Tower Brdige and the Big Ben

- Sunrise/Sunset based on actual position

- Sunrise/Sunset based on time of London

- Manually set time of sunrise/sunset

- Slide show mode

***** NOTE:

GPS fine permission is used to calculate exact time of sunset and sunrise. To avoid high power consumption this App does not turn on GPS but the last known position is used.

*****

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.2.0

General

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020
Version 3.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping