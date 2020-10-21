- WHAT IS LONA?

lona is the first app that lets you quickly disconnect from a long stressful day and get in the right mood for sleep.

- SO, IT'S ANOTHER SLEEP APP, RIGHT?

Not exactly. lona isn't a list of direct go-to-sleep techniques, but rather a mood-altering app that prepares you emotionally for going to sleep.

- WHY IS BEDTIME MOOD IMPORTANT?

Negative emotions we accumulate during the day are processed and consolidated by our brain during sleep making them more difficult to disassociate from when faced again in the future. Moreover, feeling angry, anxious, down, or, the opposite, excited, and elated, is likely to affect latencies to sleep onset and REM-sleep. People mistake it for the symptoms of a sleep disorder, but in reality, they just may be in the wrong mood for sleep.

- HOW DOES LONA WORK?

Each night you'll get a new sleepscape. A sleepscape is a guided session that combines activity-based relaxation, storytelling, and sounds in a unique way. Complete it to shut the frantic world out, reset your mind, and create the perfect mood for sleep.

