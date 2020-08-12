Join or Sign In

Lol Dolls Video Call & Chat Prank for Android

By Dev.Mosif Free

Developer's Description

By Dev.Mosif

Lol Dolls fake Call, today you can prank your friends and joke with them, Connect to Surprise dolls fake Call video chat by clicking on the phony chat button and have fun with dolls call with your friends.

you can make Surprise dolls real chat and call

Surprise dolls calls you: Fake call and video call application to accompany your days in your free time when you feel lonely and dull, then entertain yourself with fake calls from your idol. Get and download this application right away for free. You will explore how to close you are to your favorite.

Features:

- LOL Video Call & Surprise dolls Chat Simulator Prank

- Run the application normally.

- I set the call.

- Lol Dolls voices will be played when you answer the call.

- The video of Lol Dolls in her house will be played when you answer the call.

- have a texting conversation with Lol Dolls

- Answer the fake incoming call from the Lol Dolls

DISCLAIMER:

This Fake Call Video and chat directed by "Fans" And it's merely unofficial. If we molest copyright, let us know, and it will be removed immediately.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
