Logo Test: World Quiz & Game for iOS

By RedUp Free

Developer's Description

By RedUp

Logo Test: Logo Quiz, Guess the Logo & Brand Game! Best trivia in the world

Free fun game with over 1000 popular international logos and brands

More than 1 000 000 downloads around the world! Thank you!

Logo Test is a free trivia app where you guess the brands names of thousands of logos from popular companies.

We can see various brands logos every day and everywhere.

On TV, walking along the street, in magazines ... simply everywhere!

More than 1000 logos are available for you to guess.

updates every week.

** Records Table : Competing with many other player around the world**

LOGO QUIZ FEATURES:

** 1000 logos and a small size of the application!

** 24 exciting levels!

** 5 languages support!

** Learn more about brands after correctly guessing!

** Helpful clues!

** Free credits every week

** New hints are granted for correct logo quiz answers.

** Detailed statistics!

** Frequent application updates!

Compare your answers with your friends!

Challenge them to see who knows more logos!

New logos coming soon.

Check for the updates!

Deal of champions:

One-week subscription for $2.99.

If you choose to purchase Deal of champions, payment will be charged to your iTunes account, and your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Auto-renewal may be turned off at any time by going to your settings in the iTunes Store after purchase. Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable. By singing up for a free trial you agree to LogoTest World.

Privacy Policy: https://www.websitepolicies.com/policies/view/FTj3BjotTerms of Service: https://www.websitepolicies.com/policies/view/oySnlUdh

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 2.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
