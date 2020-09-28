Looking for logo designing or the brand identity?

Logo Maker is a fully loaded Logo Designer App to create Professional, Unique and Impressive logos on your phone.

Logo Maker is fast and easy to use app with tons of Arts, Colors, Background & Textures. Logo Designer App comes with all professional photo editing tools to create a professional LOGO. All you need beside is an Idea to build your very own logo.

Logo Maker includes a huge collection of categorized Art(Stickers), Graphic Elements, Shapes, Backgrounds & Textures to create an original logo in no time.

Logo Maker also provides professional photo editing and text editing tools like: Flip, Rotate, 3D Rotate, Resize, Curve, Font , Color, Hue and lots more that you'll need to create beautiful original logos.

Logo Maker is also useful to create promotional posters, advertisement, offer announcements, cover photos, brochure, news letter & other branding material for your shop, restaurant, office or social sites.

Logos are the face of your business. Not only do they make your company beer koozies look sharp, but they also attract the right customers by letting people instantaneously understand who you are and what you stand for. In other words, theyre really important to building your business brand reputation. When youre ready to create a logo for your business, this app gonna help you a lot to create your very own original and impressive logo.

Create original logos and designs using thousands of free graphic elements and editing options. There's no limit on creativity on "Logo Maker Plus", we provide icons on every category that you'll need. You can make an original logo in no time with this all in one logo generator. You can change color of the icons, or use a texture image for coloring your logo and use custom filters on them. A simple icon is going to look very different with the right texture for your design. You can also create original color gradients and use them on your logos. Giving your logo a 3D depth and making it look like a 3D logo is an option too. Wait no more and start using our Logo Maker free and see the difference. We are not just handing you free logo design templates which you cannot make anything new, we're giving you tools to create really original logos for your needs.

Additionally, you can generate more than just a logo design with Logo Maker Plus, it's simply not only a logo creator. All your social media covers can be created in a short time that you can call also a cover maker, banner designer, photo editor or a poster maker. Most of your graphic design needs will be handled in one place. You can design Facebook Covers, Twitter Posts, Twitter Header pictures, Pinterest graphics, Posters, Youtube Cover photos, thumbnails, icons and many more. We provide 1000s of free ready made templates for Instagram Posts, Youtube Thumbnails and all those other social media graphics as icing on the cake.

Let's talk about typography & what magical texts you can put on photos with us. We just put a new fonts feature called "Fonts+" that got around 700 new font families which supports Latin to Arabic, Cyrillic to Greek, almost all languages. You can make your text look 3D by giving it three dimensional depth, you can make your text circular, you can bend text, you can make it wavy or you can use any of those features combined.

As the most complete logo designer for a business logo or just for your social media logo, solves all your problems in one compact app. The most inspirational tools to design a logo + all other social media posts is at your service.

Features: Unique-Typographic-Artistic-Symbolic Logo Designs

> Tons of Categorized Arts

> Huge collecction of Graphic Elements

> Multiple Backgrounds, Textures & Colors

> Professional Photo editing & Text editing Tools

Generate more than just a LOGO with Logo Maker. Try Now!!