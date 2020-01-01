X

Logo Maker - Logo Design & Logo Creator for Android

By MengYa Apps Free

Developer's Description

By MengYa Apps

Create a professional logo in seconds, even if you have no design skills!

With Logo Maker, you can get

More Efficient A logo creator with lots of logo templates to choose from to make a logo fastly.

More Professional Neatly categorized designs according to industry make your logo more professional.

More Personalized Customize all you want with fonts, colors, symbols and more. Make your own logo and unique brand.

Logo Maker will help you design a remarkable logo that your customers can easily identify and connect to your brand.

Logo design work won't be simpler than this. Simply choose from customizable logo templates created by professional designers, then edit your selected design with built-in fonts, symbol, and background design resources.

Key Features:

More Than 100 of Pre-made LOGO Templates

Logo Maker includes a variety of beautiful logo designs from simple ones to more elaborate combinations. The logo collection has 13 categories including graphics, art, dining, education, life, business, etc. Every element of each logo design is adjustable, making you to design unique customized logos in minutes.

More Than 100 of Design Resources

Logo Maker has over 100 design resources, including fonts, symbols, shapes, icons, and backgrounds. Each resource has been carefully selected to give you the ability to create unique logos.

Edit, Save And Share Logos Anytime

Whenever you feel inspired, just open the Logo Maker app and adjust your logo. Save and share your logos anytime and anywhere.

Choose a logo for a consistent brand identity for your business. Get business card, stationery, web design, T-shirt design and more. Download right now and have a try!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 14.1

General

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020
Version 14.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
