Logo Maker & Design for iOS

By VPN Apps Free

Developer's Description

By VPN Apps

Logo Maker is a brainless logo & graphic design app for iPhone and iPad. You don't need any design experience to create your own logo.

What can you do with Logo Makers logo?

- Watermarks making for your photos, game screenshots or other images shared to the public

- Posters and flyers making

- Business card making

- Birthday cards creating

- Quick signatures for social media posts, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram Posts

- Unique personal lock screen/home screen creating

- Any other use? Welcome to share with us.

200 + logo template

We provide a large number of professional logo design schemes. You can complete a beautiful logo design with only a few modifications according to your needs.

1000 + logo design materials & 20 + logo element categories

We provide a large number of design materials for you to choose from. You can add your favorite materials to your logo in a few simple steps.

Convenient and practical logo editor

Our editor does not have a large number of complex image editing functions, only retains practical functions, easy to operate, you do not need to understand graphic design knowledge.

Not enough templates? Not enough material?

Don't worry, we will continue to add templates and material library.

Save you a lot of time in finding design materials and the cost of hiring designers

Logo Maker is free to download for iPhone and iPad.

There are too many advantages to choose our app. Now, please download and enjoy it.

If youre enjoying Logo Maker please consider leaving a review!

Privacy policy: https://logo.yxzcloud.com/policy.html

Terms of use: https://logo.yxzcloud.com/terms.html

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release July 27, 2020
Date Added July 27, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

