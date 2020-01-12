X

Logan's Roadhouse for Android

Download the Logan's Roadhouse in the Carolinas app today to get access to:

- Online ordering from your favorite Logan's in the Carolinas location

- Our full menu along with prices and descriptions

- Directions and contact information for all of our locations

- A tip calculator to help split the bill among your party

**This application is for customers of Logan's in the Carolinas only. Not available for all corporate locations.

