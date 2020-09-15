Join or Sign In

Lockscreen - Lock Pattern | IOS 14 Screen LOCK for Android

By HVD DEVELOPERS Free

Developer's Description

By HVD DEVELOPERS

Lock Screen Pattern is best app to create lock patterns for use with Android's built-in pattern lock

A Lock Screen app is a very light and convenient app that help you to lock your phone's screen easily without having you to press the hard Power button.

Lock Screen Wallpaper unlike other similar apps sets wallpaper only for lock screen and doesn't change the home screen's wallpaper. Offers ability to pick images from Phone, Google Drive and similar sources. This version is free with ads and supports only 60 wallpapers per month. Check out the Pro version for ad free, unlimited usage and future feature updates. The notification in lock screen, if seen, can be hidden by selecting to hide sensitive content when device is locked.

Keypad Lock Screen is a application which is used for secure your phone used to third party.

- This app is easy to use and very beautiful.

- Create passcode to protect your phone

- You can select on/off lockscreen with single click.

- A lot of beautiful wallpapers to choose

- You can choose your photo from gallery for background image in lockscreen.

- Not error home key

- Create shortcut or icon for screen off and lock

- Very useful when power button deranged, hard to press or if you want protect power button

- Also you can select your favorite wallpaper, it could be someone you love, your love, your child

- The application is really simple and easy to use, you just select function allows key, then enter password so that your device is protected.

We always try to bring you the greatest convenience.

Thank you for using the application.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 15, 2020
Date Added September 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
