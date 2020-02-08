Lockeye secures your phone by monitoring the unauthorized attempts of screen unlock.
When someone tries to unlock your phone, and after a certain number of failed attempts, the app will start an alarm, or silently take a picture.
[ Possible actions ]
Alarm tone
Taking picture
Permissions
Device Admin permission : This app requires the device admin permission in order to be able to monitor the attempts of unlocking the screen.
[ Contact ]
E-Mail : contact@tafayor.com
Website : http://www.tafayor.com
Facebook : http://www.facebook.com/TafayorTech
Twitter : http://www.twitter.com/tafayor
Google plus : http://plus.google.com/+Tafayor
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.