Lockeye secures your phone by monitoring the unauthorized attempts of screen unlock.

When someone tries to unlock your phone, and after a certain number of failed attempts, the app will start an alarm, or silently take a picture.

[ Possible actions ]

Alarm tone

Taking picture

Permissions

Device Admin permission : This app requires the device admin permission in order to be able to monitor the attempts of unlocking the screen.

[ Contact ]

E-Mail : contact@tafayor.com

Website : http://www.tafayor.com

Facebook : http://www.facebook.com/TafayorTech

Twitter : http://www.twitter.com/tafayor

Google plus : http://plus.google.com/+Tafayor