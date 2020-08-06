Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
LockVPN - free anonymous VPN service to protect your iOS device, safely and securely surf the websites and more. Best free VPN app for iPhone to protect your privacy online.
Benefits:
- Free VPN is a 100% unlimited
- A wide range of countries
- Connection with one click
- No registration
- Full anonymity
- Connects to Wi-Fi safely
- Free 3-days trial Premium
Stay secure and anonymous anytime you go online. Lock VPN hides your IP address and encrypts your network data. One click, and youre protected.