LockMyPix Secret Photo Vault: Hide Photos & Videos for Android

By fourchars Free

Developer's Description

By fourchars

LockMyPix Pro exclusive features:

Fake Vault: Enhance your privacy. LockMyPix protects you against people who force you to open your private images or videos. Use the Fake Vault that opens a decoy LockMyPix vault where you can place other pictures / videos. Nobody knows that you have any other files in your private vault.

SD-Card: Use the sd-card to store your private photo and video vault and release the internal space.

Hide the app: LockMyPix will look like another app. Only you know the secret.

Intruder Selfie: Capture intruders trying to open your vault with a selfie.

Protect your privacy now with on the fly encryption. Keep photos and videos truly private in your personal AES CTR protected secret photo & video vault.

Custom Album Covers: Choose a specific image as the album cover

Ad-Free: Personalize your LockMyPix and remove all ads

Custom Themes: Choose from many custom themes

Suggestions or assistance?

Reach out to us with a quick mail support@lockmypix.com.

Web:

https://www.lockmypix.com

LockMyPix is recommended by many professionals like Chip.de, Bild.de and PcTipp.ch

http://bit.ly/lockmypix_chip-de

http://bit.ly/lockmypix_bild-de

http://bit.ly/lockmypix_pctipp

What's new in version 4.2.4 (Gemini)

Release February 8, 2020
Date Added February 8, 2020
Version 4.2.4 (Gemini)

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
