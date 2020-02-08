LockMyPix Pro exclusive features:

Fake Vault: Enhance your privacy. LockMyPix protects you against people who force you to open your private images or videos. Use the Fake Vault that opens a decoy LockMyPix vault where you can place other pictures / videos. Nobody knows that you have any other files in your private vault.

SD-Card: Use the sd-card to store your private photo and video vault and release the internal space.

Hide the app: LockMyPix will look like another app. Only you know the secret.

Intruder Selfie: Capture intruders trying to open your vault with a selfie.

Protect your privacy now with on the fly encryption. Keep photos and videos truly private in your personal AES CTR protected secret photo & video vault.

Custom Album Covers: Choose a specific image as the album cover

Ad-Free: Personalize your LockMyPix and remove all ads

Custom Themes: Choose from many custom themes

Suggestions or assistance?

Reach out to us with a quick mail support@lockmypix.com.

Web:

https://www.lockmypix.com

LockMyPix is recommended by many professionals like Chip.de, Bild.de and PcTipp.ch

http://bit.ly/lockmypix_chip-de

http://bit.ly/lockmypix_bild-de

http://bit.ly/lockmypix_pctipp