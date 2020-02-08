LockMyPix Pro exclusive features:
Fake Vault: Enhance your privacy. LockMyPix protects you against people who force you to open your private images or videos. Use the Fake Vault that opens a decoy LockMyPix vault where you can place other pictures / videos. Nobody knows that you have any other files in your private vault.
SD-Card: Use the sd-card to store your private photo and video vault and release the internal space.
Hide the app: LockMyPix will look like another app. Only you know the secret.
Intruder Selfie: Capture intruders trying to open your vault with a selfie.
Protect your privacy now with on the fly encryption. Keep photos and videos truly private in your personal AES CTR protected secret photo & video vault.
Custom Album Covers: Choose a specific image as the album cover
Ad-Free: Personalize your LockMyPix and remove all ads
Custom Themes: Choose from many custom themes
Suggestions or assistance?
Reach out to us with a quick mail support@lockmypix.com.
Web:
https://www.lockmypix.com
LockMyPix is recommended by many professionals like Chip.de, Bild.de and PcTipp.ch
http://bit.ly/lockmypix_chip-de
http://bit.ly/lockmypix_bild-de
http://bit.ly/lockmypix_pctipp
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.