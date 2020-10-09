Join or Sign In

Lock&Stock - Student Discounts & Scholarships for Android

By LOCK&STOCK Free

Developer's Description

By LOCK&STOCK

Exclusive Offers, Paid Jobs, Scholarships, and Weekly Prizes. We have got it all at Lock&Stock. How do we do this? By helping you Earn while you Live.

The process Lock your phone and Stock up on keys. Its that simple!

Register yourself on our app and start locking your phone to earn keys. Use these keys to purchase offers from your favourite restaurants, clothing brands, and enjoy a wide range of 1+1 offers and discounts on outdoor as well as indoor activities.

You can keep your phone aside locked while watching a movie, reading a book, studying for exams, or even while driving; be present in the moment and get rewards in return.

Our offers and discounts have been categorized into:

- Food & Beverage (which include)

Tim Hortons, Talabat, Fuddruckers, Baskin Robbins, Parkers, and more..

- Retail & Online (which include)

H&M, Namshi, Shein, American Eagle, Splash, Swarovski, Geekay Games,

and more..

- Leisure & Outdoor (which include)

Reel Cinemas, Bounce.inc, The Smash Room, Yas Waterworld, Dubai

Autodrome and more..

We offer a wide range of Scholarships giving students opportunities to enroll in top universities in the U.A.E and around the world.

- Heriot-Watt University, UOWD, Middlesex University, and more.

We also provide students with opportunities to get hired through our Jobs Portal. There are part-time and full-time jobs available (paid and unpaid).

Participate in our weekly competitions and earn exciting prizes.

Download Lock&Stock to discover more!

