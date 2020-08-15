Join or Sign In

Lock Screen - Keypad Lock & Passcode for Android

Developer's Description

Lock Screen is an extremely Secure Screen Locker via PIN passcode or password, to help you protect your privacy, prevent others invade your phone illegally.

Lock Screen is the best keypad lock screen like phone lock screen to enhance the security of your phone. You also can quickly view your recent notifications from the Lock screen by turn on your phone.

Create passcode to protect your phone

- Turn on/off lock screen with single click.

- Enable Passcode and Enter a six-digit passcode.

- Enter your passcode again to confirm it and activate it.

- Supports many types of lock screen: Lock screen pattern, Lock screen passcode, Lock screen slider

Set PIN to enhance screen lock security, block HOME/MENU/BACK key,no one can access your phone without correct password

AppLock

- Protect privacy with with password lock or pattern lock.

- Lock the app with a password to protect your privacy. e.g) Lock Facebook, WhatsApp, Gallery, Messenger, Snapchat, Instagram, SMS and any apps

AppLock can help to lock apps, photos, videos and other private data with password lock or pattern lock.

Key Features for Lock Screen:

- Multiple HD Wallpaper to choose

- Show Unread SMS and Missed Call counter on screen locker

- Tap a single notification or a group of notifications to view all of them for that app.

- Swipe left over notifications to manage, view, or clear the notifications.

- Display real time clock and date.

- Consume less memory, optimized battery usage

- Easy to use, with great UI design.

Set pin or password via keypad lock screen to enhance the security lock of your phone. Lock Screen is one of the best professional keypad lock screen application with keyboard. Now you can personalize your lock screen, download now and have a try.

What's new in version 1.1.1

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.1 and up

