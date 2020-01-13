Developer's Description By TopAppStudio

Why choose us?A super professional App Lock which can quickly lock your apps, photos, videos and your private data with Fingerprint or Pattern or Password. Meanwhile, to make your phone safer, faster and lighter, you can also find every feature you might need in iAppLock 2020. App Lock, Privacy Gallery, Virus Cleaner, Safe Browsing, Notification Cleaner, Message Security, Junk Cleaner, Memory Booster, Battery Saver, CPU Cooler, Wifi Security.

What can be locked? You can lock ANYTHING you don't want others to get access to. Gallery, SMS, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, Gmail, Tik Tok and so on, lock them all!