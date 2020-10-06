Automatically searches for all Pokmon near you and tells you their exact, real-time locations. This information is taken directly from databases so the information is always accurate.

Find the live and exact hidden location of EVERY Pokemon in Pokmon GO no matter where they are!

Allows you to search wherever you want and doesn't limit you to the amount of Pokmon that it searches for.

Get notifications when the Pokmon YOU want are nearby!

Use the inbuilt radar to scan nearby areas and gain super vision!

Unlike other map apps out there this app is FULLY populated and LIVE, you'll find all of the rarest monsters!

DISCLAIMER:

This app is in no way affiliate with or endorsed by the Pokemon brand, Niantic or Nintendo.