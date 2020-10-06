Join or Sign In

Location & Tracker for Pokemon Go for iOS

By JINPING YI $0.99

Developer's Description

Automatically searches for all Pokmon near you and tells you their exact, real-time locations. This information is taken directly from databases so the information is always accurate.

Find the live and exact hidden location of EVERY Pokemon in Pokmon GO no matter where they are!

Allows you to search wherever you want and doesn't limit you to the amount of Pokmon that it searches for.

Get notifications when the Pokmon YOU want are nearby!

Use the inbuilt radar to scan nearby areas and gain super vision!

Unlike other map apps out there this app is FULLY populated and LIVE, you'll find all of the rarest monsters!

DISCLAIMER:

This app is in no way affiliate with or endorsed by the Pokemon brand, Niantic or Nintendo.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
