Loan Manager app the easies way to calculate any loans you want to get and to keep your eyes on your actual loans!

The main features of the application:

- Loan Calculator

- 2 type of loans supported: Annuity and Differentiated

- You can calculate any of 4 main parameters (loan amount, monthly payment, interest rate and loan term)

- Make a payments schedule

- Notifications about coming payments

- Ability to make an advanced payment, or add a new payment (according to loan type rules)

- Setting to calculate loan repayment (reducing loan term or monthly payment)

- Ability to set up accrual of interest

Using this app you will be able to calculate any loan or mortgage.

