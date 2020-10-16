Join or Sign In

Loan Manager/Calculator for Android

By Anton Tkachenko Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Anton Tkachenko Apps

Loan Manager app the easies way to calculate any loans you want to get and to keep your eyes on your actual loans!

The main features of the application:

- Loan Calculator

- 2 type of loans supported: Annuity and Differentiated

- You can calculate any of 4 main parameters (loan amount, monthly payment, interest rate and loan term)

- Make a payments schedule

- Notifications about coming payments

- Ability to make an advanced payment, or add a new payment (according to loan type rules)

- Setting to calculate loan repayment (reducing loan term or monthly payment)

- Ability to set up accrual of interest

Using this app you will be able to calculate any loan or mortgage.

https://twitter.com/antontkapps

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.1

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 2.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

