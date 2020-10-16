Sign in to add and modify your software
Loan Manager app the easies way to calculate any loans you want to get and to keep your eyes on your actual loans!
The main features of the application:
- Loan Calculator
- 2 type of loans supported: Annuity and Differentiated
- You can calculate any of 4 main parameters (loan amount, monthly payment, interest rate and loan term)
- Make a payments schedule
- Notifications about coming payments
- Ability to make an advanced payment, or add a new payment (according to loan type rules)
- Setting to calculate loan repayment (reducing loan term or monthly payment)
- Ability to set up accrual of interest
Using this app you will be able to calculate any loan or mortgage.
