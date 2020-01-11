X

Loader & Dump Truck Builder for Android

By Fun Blocky Games Free

Developer's Description

By Fun Blocky Games

YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONSTRUCTION BUILDING SITE!

In this awesome construction loader & dump truck simulator you are the boss of the building site. Build the most epic buildings as you control all the heavy construction vehicles in this building simulator! Drive through the off road mountain roads to get the heavy construction vehicles ready to build. Control epic heavy loader & dump truck vehicles and many more! The mighty crane has to be controlled by the most skilled driver and that is you! Get the mighty crane in position along with the other loader & dump truck vehicles and get ready to build an amazing new big 3D city building!

Epic new city building simulator!

Control all the heavy construction vehicles!

Put the mighty crane in its place and get ready to construct!

More angry dinosaur and bottle flip games coming soon!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release January 11, 2020
Date Added January 11, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
