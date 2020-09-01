This app provides you accurate and official weather information, you can find not only local weather information but also weather forecast all around world, the weather about New York, Hong Kong, London, Paris, South Africa are easy to get to meet you need about your business trip and vacation tour.

Main Features

Real-time weather forecast

The data and information about Live Weather come from professional and official channel, so that it accurate and credible. Intelligent automatic positioning can offer you real-time weather on the basis of your current location. It also provide you detailed meteorological information like temperature, chance of rain, wind speed and so on. You can also change the weather unit between Celsius and Fahrenheit according to your preferences.

Multi-dimensional forecast weather information

Live weather also provides you information about temperature, rainfall, wind speed, air pressure, sunrise and sunset time, ultraviolet rays and other different weather dimensions, which able to serve various needs.

Weather radar

You can use radar map to know the trend about future weather and have enough time to make preparations, it can help you follow the changes in cloud cover, and rainfall in various area in real time.

Global weather

You can search and add different cities all over the world to see local weather in real time and future no matter where you are.

Daily and Hourly weather data

Live weather can provides weather information hourly and for the past 24 hours. Besides, you can also check today and tomorrow weather forecasts.

