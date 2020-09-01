Join or Sign In

Live Weather - Weather Forecast & Radar for Android

By Agustin Labs Free

Developer's Description

By Agustin Labs

This app provides you accurate and official weather information, you can find not only local weather information but also weather forecast all around world, the weather about New York, Hong Kong, London, Paris, South Africa are easy to get to meet you need about your business trip and vacation tour.

Main Features

Real-time weather forecast

The data and information about Live Weather come from professional and official channel, so that it accurate and credible. Intelligent automatic positioning can offer you real-time weather on the basis of your current location. It also provide you detailed meteorological information like temperature, chance of rain, wind speed and so on. You can also change the weather unit between Celsius and Fahrenheit according to your preferences.

Multi-dimensional forecast weather information

Live weather also provides you information about temperature, rainfall, wind speed, air pressure, sunrise and sunset time, ultraviolet rays and other different weather dimensions, which able to serve various needs.

Weather radar

You can use radar map to know the trend about future weather and have enough time to make preparations, it can help you follow the changes in cloud cover, and rainfall in various area in real time.

Global weather

You can search and add different cities all over the world to see local weather in real time and future no matter where you are.

Daily and Hourly weather data

Live weather can provides weather information hourly and for the past 24 hours. Besides, you can also check today and tomorrow weather forecasts.

Download this powerful weather app right now to plan for all your work and travel.

If you have any question and suggestion, please make a review to let us know!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.6

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 1.5.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Related Apps

RadarNow

Free
Do you work or play outside?
Android
RadarNow

AccuWeather: Daily Forecast & Live Weather Maps

Free
Get live reports, GPS maps and daily updates on current temperature, sun, wind speed and other weather news.
Android
AccuWeather: Daily Forecast & Live Weather Maps

Yahoo Weather

Free
Prepare for your day with the most accurate hourly, 5-day, and 10-day forecasts.
Android
Yahoo Weather

1Weather

Free
1Weather: Real-time global forecasts & alerts plus timely local weather tweets
Android
1Weather

