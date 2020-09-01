Join or Sign In

Live Weather Forecast - Accurate weather & Radar for Android

By Dreams Room

Dreams Room

Live Weather Forecast - Accurate weather & Radar is an indispensable tool for your daily life with a design of simulated celestial weather globe. You will see burning sun , bouncing cloud or rotating moon according to the weather outdoor in real-time. It is also helpful when you need to know the accurate weather, including real-time forecast, hourly forecast, daily forecast, air quality.

A full weather report is ready for you whenever you need it: real-time temperature, max & min temperature, precipitation rate, sunrise and sunset, moonrise and moonset, air quality, wind speed, humidity, real feel temperature, visibility, UV index, radar map... You can get all this information just by sliding the page.

Why should you choose this weather app?

Separated weather forecast according to your need:

Hourly weather detail

wind direction, real feel temperature, dew point, humidity, wind speed, wind gusts, cloud cover, ceiling, visibility, chance of rain, rainfall, chance of snow, snowfall totals, freezing probability, ice, UV index, Ultraviolet level.

Current weather

Also included health & life index, wet bulb temperature.

Daily weather

Also included day & night temperature and precipitation, sunrise & sunset.

Weather trend helps you check weather more clearly: 72-hour real feel temperature, wind speed, visibility, 10-day precipitation(rate and total), 10-day or 72-hour UV index.

Weather radar is useful for tropical storms or other potential severe weather: wind, rain, temperature, clouds, waves and pressure.

Personal customized weather assistant:

Daily forecast report, weather notification: on or off

Notification bar weather: hourly or daily, white or sky

Heating and cooling remind: temperature range of your choice

Severe weather alerts push: notification or dialog

Weather units: temperature: Fahrenheit () or Celsius (); wind speed: km/h, mph, m/s; precipitation: mm, inch, cm; visibility: km, miles; time format; 24-hour format

Local weather & International weather : Add cities at any time to know weather conditions, regional time. Weather Forecast is very easy to use, just allow your phone to search for GPS location, then you'll receive your weather report. Or you can search the city by city name or zip code, you can add as many as 11 cities.

International clock : you can see real time of worldwide cities in Manage City.

Weather widget : provide fashionable and lovely desktop widgets.

Haven't got your favorite weather forecast app? Download this Live Weather Forecast for free now and receive weather reports every day, control your life in your hand. Wherever you are, you can keep track of the weather in various regions of the world.

What's new in version 1.3

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
