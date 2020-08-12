Join or Sign In

Live@Sky for iOS

By Sky Federal Credit Union Free

Developer's Description

By Sky Federal Credit Union

Live@Sky lets you securely interact with Sky Federal Credit Union professionals you trust as if you were to POP in to their office. The app allows you to video chat and conduct business all in one simple tool.

While you are on the video chat with the professional, you will be able to do the following:

Communicate in a personal face-to-face experience.

See educational and informative content your professional displays for you.

Upload documents or images requested by the professional.

Review contracts or agreements the professional has prepared.

Provide approvals on documents and terms and conditions.

Sign agreements and contracts.

This app is a safe, enjoyable, and effective way to communicate with your trusted professional while you are on the move.

* Data service charges may apply through your wireless carrier.

2019 POPio Mobile Video Cloud, LLC. All rights reserved.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.229

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 1.1.229

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
