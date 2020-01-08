Live scores and standings for the USA basketball league (NBA) for the 2019/2020 season.

This free application has a friendly and simple user interface with which you can follow all the games live and on the minute.

From the recent matches tab you can observe the clashes of today as well as the next NBA meetings that are going to take place.

From the calendar you can check absolutely all the regular league matches sorted by weeks. Once the regular league will be finished you will can also see all the playoff games.

In the rankings tab you can see the positions of all teams by conference (east and west conferences). You can also easily see which teams will qualify for the NBA playoffs.

The app has a specific screen for details and extended match information. Within it you will find the separate scores for each game quarter, as well as the best players of the game: maximum scorer of each team, maximum assistant and the players with the most rebounds. You can also see a comparison of the team statistics: percentage of hits in free throws, field scores and triple shots.

You also have a window to see all the teams participating in the competition, being able to mark your favorite teams to receive instant push notifications of start and end of all the matches of that team.

Remember that you can also receive instant alerts for the beginning and end of individual matches. To do this simply press the bell in the bottom right of each game.

You can remove all ads from the app for free and forever by simply watching a promotional video ad from the settings screen.

In conclusion, it is a really complete and free app to follow all the NBA basketball games, as well as their minute-by-minute scores live.